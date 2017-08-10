« zurück
Calle Libre – Day 2
10.08.2017 18:00h
CALLE LIBRE - Festival for Urban Aesthetics
Street Art & Graffiti Festival
"Urban Divinity"
PROGRAM:
10.8.2017 | DAY 2
| 18.00 – 21.00 |
Workshop w/ ANGLA
mumok | Overpainted Atelier
regristration : overpainted@mumok.at
Live Paintings & Art Spots
(9.8.-12.8. | 12:00 - 1800)
Neudeggergasse 20, 1080 w/ BOICUT
Webgasse 32, 1060 w/ Ready2Rumbl
Luftbadgasse 7, 1060, w/ Peter Phobia
Emil Maurer Park, 1070, w/ Dourone, Milu Correch
Breitenseerstraße 14, 1150, w/ Colectivo Licuado
Braunhirschenpark, 1140, w/ Vera Vera Primavera
Richard Waldemar Park, 1060 w/ Mantra
Schönbrunnerstraße 74, 1050 w/ Alfalfa
Breite Gasse / Street Art Passage, 1070 w/ Size Two
