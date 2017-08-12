Grinzinger Straße 66, 1190 Wien

zamSpielen Special feat. Esportsen beim Heurigen

12.08.2017 16:00h



Zum ersten mal ist zamSpielen bei einem eSports Event dabei. Gemeinsam mit BarCraft Austria und St. Balbach Art Produktion zeigen wir euch das DOTA 2 International. Auf Kinoleinwänden im Grünen.



Wir rücken schon vor Turnierbeginn mit extra Multiplayerstationen an. Es wird gegrillt, ist familienfreundlich und findet in einer ganz besonderen Location statt: einem ehemaligen Heurigen in Grinzing. DOTA-begeistert oder nicht, kommt vorbei, gern schon am Nachmittag, und genießt ein paar Runden localmulti mit uns.



Wir freuen uns auf euch!



Mehr Infos auch hier, wir sind Teil dieser Veranstaltung:

https://www.facebook.com/events/108924639679947/



Bei Schlechtwetter fällt die Veranstaltung leider aus.





+++English+++



For the very first time we are part of an public viewing event. And not an ordinary one. We are joining forces with BarCraft Austria and St. Balbach Art Produktion and bring you the DOTA 2 International on big air-screens in a lovely former Viennese Heuriger.



zamSpielen will bring games for the time before the tournament in the afternoon and for in between, of course. There will be a barbecue, everything is family- and kid-friendly.

So join us having some local-multiplayer fun and maybe even watch some DOTA :)



Looking forward to!



More infos also here, this will be the same event:

https://www.facebook.com/events/108924639679947/