Vienna Improvisers Orchestra

Fotocredits: Michael Fischer

VIENNA IMPROVISERS ORCHESTRA flying through artspace Durchhaus next to Les tardes Goldscheyder's assemblages in darkness and light

The Vienna Improvisers Orchestra focuses on conducted instant composition, a specific form of experimental composition and complex improvised music.

Within an oscillating process musicians and conductor create ad hoc compositions, mediated out of a vocabulary of hand-sign conducting.

The Vienna Improvisers Orchestra is Austria's first orchestra dedicated to this method since 2004 which has been developed in variety by world-wide a few improvising orchestras within the last 15-20 years, mostly referring to Lawrence D. Butch Morris' work on 'conductions'.

Performing in ever changing line-ups the Vienna Improvisers Orchestra unifies singers and musicians out of acoustic and electro-acoustic improvised music, contemporary composed music, jazz and eminent new music ensembles.

Since its beginning, the possible processes of merging sound and recitation, their vice versa influence, the metamorphosis of sound- and word-pictures a.o. phenomenons arising, were an additional beam of VIO's poetic presence, hence the VIO is collaborating with splendid writers in experimental poetry.

The Vienna Improvisers Orchestra works within a wide range of projects a.o.

collaborating with choir, multi lingual or interdisciplinary contexts.

The Vienna Improvisers Orchestra was launched by Michael Fischer in 2004.