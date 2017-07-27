Burg Kino Re-Opening Night

27.07.2017 19:00h



Back and fully equipped with our brand new and comfortable seats we invite you to our grand Re-Opening Night on Thursday, July 27!



We have two new movie releases: Christopher Nolan's new epos DUNKIRK and the surprise hit BABY DRIVER (both at 20:30).



The films are accompanied by the short film program CHACUN SON CINÉMA commissioned for the 60th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival and shown for the first time on the big screen in a German-speaking country (presented in two one-hour blocks at 19:00 and 23:00). The program features works from acclaimed directors such as Nanni Moretti, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Aki Kaurismäki, Lars von Trier, Gus Van Sant, Roman Polanski, David Cronenberg, Wong Kar-wai, Wim Wenders, Ken Loach, David Lynch and many more!



Plus: Two alternative midnight surprise movies from the 1980s (both starting at 00:00)