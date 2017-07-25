x
Daniel von Bothmer – Dinge, die ich gerne gemacht habe
25.07.2017 19:00h
fAN Kunstverein
Fotocredits: Graphic Design: Marie Artaker
 
You are cordially invited to the opening of the second show of SEASONS featuring

Daniel von Bothmer
Dinge, die ich gerne gemacht habe
July 25 2017, 7pm

Closing and Screening
Sunday July 30, 6pm

OPENING HOURS
open by appointment

SEASONS is a four-part exhibition series taking place in spring, summer, autumn and winter. It is curated by Anna Schachinger, Michaela Schweighofer and Thilo Jenssen featuring solo shows by artists that have never exhibited in Vienna before.

 
 
