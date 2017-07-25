« zurück
Daniel von Bothmer – Dinge, die ich gerne gemacht habe
25.07.2017 19:00h
fAN Kunstverein
fAN Kunstverein
Fotocredits: Graphic Design: Marie Artaker
You are cordially invited to the opening of the second show of SEASONS featuring
Daniel von Bothmer
Dinge, die ich gerne gemacht habe
July 25 2017, 7pm
Closing and Screening
Sunday July 30, 6pm
OPENING HOURS
open by appointment
SEASONS is a four-part exhibition series taking place in spring, summer, autumn and winter. It is curated by Anna Schachinger, Michaela Schweighofer and Thilo Jenssen featuring solo shows by artists that have never exhibited in Vienna before.
