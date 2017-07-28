smallforms sessions

Fotocredits: voglsinger

a professional and creative way to emphasize contemporary artists,

whose music requires an attitude of listening.



we take one day to record in place a short work that will be published as an EP and in the evening we open the doors for a live presentation.



production, creativity and social exchange.



28.07.17

Doors 19h



Chernyshkov / Poleukhina / Fariello / Baticci / Hvizdalek / Voglsinger



The Ensemble researches on textures and silence, drones and noise using acoustic and amplified instruments, objects, high voltage relays and voice.



Improvisations in different constellations with:



Alexander Chernyshkov – high voltage relays

Marina Poleukhina – amplified objects, toys

Dario Fariello – alto sax, feedbacker viola

Alessandro Baticci – fluets

Agnes Hvizdalek – voice

Stefan Voglsinger – sound manipulation



Mit Unterstützung von SKE