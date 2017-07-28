x
TERMINDETAILS
smallforms sessions
28.07.2017 19:00h
nadaLokal
Fotocredits: voglsinger
 
a professional and creative way to emphasize contemporary artists,
whose music requires an attitude of listening.

we take one day to record in place a short work that will be published as an EP and in the evening we open the doors for a live presentation.

production, creativity and social exchange.

28.07.17
Doors 19h

Chernyshkov / Poleukhina / Fariello / Baticci / Hvizdalek / Voglsinger

The Ensemble researches on textures and silence, drones and noise using acoustic and amplified instruments, objects, high voltage relays and voice.

Improvisations in different constellations with:

Alexander Chernyshkov – high voltage relays
Marina Poleukhina – amplified objects, toys
Dario Fariello – alto sax, feedbacker viola
Alessandro Baticci – fluets
Agnes Hvizdalek – voice
Stefan Voglsinger – sound manipulation

Mit Unterstützung von SKE
 
 
nadaLokal
Reindorfgasse 8
1150 ,Wien (Österreich)
www.nadalokal.at

