Improper Walls

Finissage: Ritual - Dilen Tigreblu & Cripsta

The Ritual is done

and now we say goodbye to the exhibition of Dilen Tigreblu & Cripsta.

Come for one last time before our summer break and celebrate with us the first half year of 2017 and the great times to come!



***

LINKS:

Dilen Tigreblu turbosafary.tumblr.com

www.flickr.com/photos/dilen

Cripsta www.cripsta.com