RaumD / Q21

Workshop with Artist-in-Residence Fabiane M. Borges

Fotocredits: Rafael Frazão

SPECULATIVE FICTION



A workshop of speculative fiction that utilizes techniques of art therapy, mental health, performance art and theatrical improvisation, in order to create an enabling environment for the construction of a collective narrative sculpture. This narrative will be based on three axes: conspiracy, ancestry and future. As the images appear it is necessary to decipher the characters, environments and the events (experiences) that they present. The proposal is to use the minimum of logic and the maximum of intuition, for the tabulation, so that it is possible to operate with signs of the network of the unconscious. This is a proposal that works in the field of clinical psychology and experimental art.



Methodology:



It is important that participants write down their dreams the night before the workshop. These dreams will be the basis of the development of the workshop. The first part will focus on the process of deterritorialization and of the dream, the second on the development of collective speculation through rituals, free cosmogony and magical thinking, the third on the construction of narrative sculpture.



Techniques:



1- Soma therapy (heating, pendulum, modelling)

2- Noisecracy (sound, voice, hubbub, soufflé, whisper)

3- Theatre of the Oppressed (image theatre)

4- Schizodrama (construction of characters, environments and events)

5- Ritual Day (do it yourself rituals – free cosmogony - magical thinking)

6- Narrative Sculpture (the shape of the narrative will be decided in the group)



Fabiane M. Borges, PhD in clinical psychology, essayist and artist. Her research is about subjectivity, art and technology. She is one of the articulators of the technoshamanism network and Technoshamanism Festival. Now she is doing a post-PhD in Art and Technology in NANO/PPGAV/EBA/UFRJ in Rio de Janeiro, focusing on Space Culture and Archeoastronomy.



Sites:

http://catahistorias.wordpress.com/

http://tecnoxamanismo.wordpress.com/



Email:

takebackthespace@gmail.com