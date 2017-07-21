Echo Point

Fotocredits: Vasco Costa, Wolfgang Obermair

by Vasco Costa and Wolfgang Obermair



In summer 2016 Vasco Costa and Wolfgang Obermair had the opportunity to work together in Seyðisfjörður on projects related to the specific social environment of the village in the north-east of Iceland. Through sculptures, performances and videos they explored the history and cultural potential of a former fish factory owned by Sigurbergur and Þorgeir Sigurðsson. The brothers are passionated art lovers, fishermen, poets, farmers, car collectors and experts on concrete and construction works. The hosting space was passing a revolutionary transformation of function, that was recently revitalized by the Czech artist Monika Fryčová into an artist in residence project with the name Blue Factory.



At their exhibition at hoast Vasco and Wolfgang got back to the material they collected, to use it as a starting point for a series of new works.