Galerie Schleifmühlgasse 12-14

Chronos/Kairos

Fotocredits: 12-14 Contemporary

curated by O S C A R S A N C H E Z



In ancient Greek mythology, Chronos is the linear chronological “time” and Karios is the “time” - the right, critical moment specific to a space for something to occur. My work has dealt with finding the intersection of Chrnos and Kairos, working with histories and memories while understanding how to adopt to the contingent circumstances. In this exhibition “Chrnos/ Kairos”, I propose a series of works based on my intent to find the intersection of the sequential objective time and non-sequential subjective time.