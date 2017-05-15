Medo, Franzensgasse 6, 1050 Wien

Deciduous

15.05.2017 19:00h



Fotocredits: Alunovic Oliver

DECIDUOUS /dih-sij- oo-uh s/





Over the last months, the collective SUPRA//STRUKTUR collected the leftover wood of the Austrian-based artist Hans Schabus. Now it is being re-used to create a temporary floor on top of the exisiting one in Medo space in 5th district, Vienna. "Deciduous" refers on one hand to the state of trees shedding their leaves, but also means "transitory, not permanent".



SUPRA//STRUKTUR intends to create art and art space by the hands and minds of collectively thinking people from the fields of visual arts and architecture. Rooms consist of physical, institutional, and social constructions. The aim is to reveal and work with them.



_



Über die letzten Monate hat das Kollektiv SUPRA//STRUKTUR Holzreste des österreichischen Künstlers Hans Schabus gesammelt. Jetzt werden sie verwendet, um in der Galerie Medo (1050 Wien) einen temporaren Holzboden auf dem bereits vorhandenen zu verlegen. "Deciduous" bezeichnet den Zustand, wenn Bäume ihre Blätter abwerfen, bedeutet aber auch "übergangsweise, nicht permanent".



SUPRA//STRUKTUR beabsichtigt das Schaffen von Kunst und Kunsträumen durch gemeinsam denkende Positionen aus den Feldern Bildende Kunst und Architektur. Räume bestehen aus physischen, institutionellen und sozialen Konstruktionen. Das Ziel ist, diese sichtbar zu machen und mit ihnen zu arbeiten.



