Akademie der bildenden Künste Wien

Spell I : The path by Zosia Holubowska

Fotocredits: Zosia Holubowska

IBK IKW



Under the title Fantastic Friday the PhD in Practice opens its doors to the Academy, friends, and other interested people. Program participants present their work in progress and experiment with different formats of presentation.



The performance is a spell, an improvisation based on the song about wandering, aiming at creating a safer space for development and exploration. It will be performed on the 2nd floor of the Academy, transforming the whole corridor into a soundscape.



Looking for subversive situations in ethnomusicological archives, this artistic research project approaches music from queer perspective. This methodology seeks for other kinds of knowledge and interacting with reality that gives agency to body and marginalized positions. It engages with polyphony, dissonance, hexes, fluidity and questions, rather then answers.



Zosia Holubowska is a second-year student at the PhD in Practice program.