salon schräg, Börsegasse 6, 1010 Wien

you got me wonrg – Olivia Felix

11.05.2017 18:28h



Fotocredits: olivia felix

Einleitende Worte: Carl Aigner, Direktor NÖ Landesmuseum



Olivia Felix Schwarz was born and raised in Vienna. She completed her master’s degree in Photography and Design in Barcelona. A straightforward conceptual approach, influenced by her bachelor studies and work in Graphic and Media Design is distinctive of her work.



Olivia Felix’s humor, vision and execution have often been misunderstood or misinterpreted, but such misunderstandings influenced her as a person and as an artist. She expresses these ambivalent concerns in her project “you got me wonrg.”



“...being misunderstood is the worst feeling ever, but sometimes I feel so satisfied thererfore, that I would like to sprinkle salt into the wound of confusion...”