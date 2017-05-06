Cumbe - Black and Chicano Movements in Latin America

Cumbe - an expression of hope and self-empowerment - is the title of

the recently translated graphic novel from Marcelo D´Salete and the new

album of Bocafloja.



Book launch: Marcelo D´Salete: Cumbe. bahoe books, Wien 2017

Marcelo D´Salete erzählt in fünf Kurzgeschichten in poetischer

Bildsprache über den Widerstand gegen die Sklaverei in Brasilien. Eine

Übersetzung aus dem Portugiesischem.



Screening: Nana Dijo (dokumentary, D: Bocafloja, 40min,

ARG/HND/MEX/URY/USA, engl./span. with subtitles)

Nana Dijo is a cartography of the Black experience through a collection

of narratives in first person, which opens a crucial platform of

discussion about race politics by deciphering hegemonic constructions of

Latinidad.



Talk with Bocafloja, filmmaker, rap-artist, author, founder of

Quilomboarte collective, Mexico City, Mexico



Event in english, spanish and german.