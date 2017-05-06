« zurück
Cumbe - Black and Chicano Movements in Latin America
06.05.2017 20:00h
Depot. Kunst und Diskussion
Cumbe - an expression of hope and self-empowerment - is the title of
the recently translated graphic novel from Marcelo D´Salete and the new
album of Bocafloja.
Book launch: Marcelo D´Salete: Cumbe. bahoe books, Wien 2017
Marcelo D´Salete erzählt in fünf Kurzgeschichten in poetischer
Bildsprache über den Widerstand gegen die Sklaverei in Brasilien. Eine
Übersetzung aus dem Portugiesischem.
Screening: Nana Dijo (dokumentary, D: Bocafloja, 40min,
ARG/HND/MEX/URY/USA, engl./span. with subtitles)
Nana Dijo is a cartography of the Black experience through a collection
of narratives in first person, which opens a crucial platform of
discussion about race politics by deciphering hegemonic constructions of
Latinidad.
Talk with Bocafloja, filmmaker, rap-artist, author, founder of
Quilomboarte collective, Mexico City, Mexico
Event in english, spanish and german.
