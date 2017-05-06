Samuel Richardot: Zweitaktgemisch

with a text by Nadine Droste



Vin Vin is glad to present a solo exhibition of the painter Samuel Richardot, born in 1982 in France. A new body of works, produced in Vienna, will be shown, introduced with a text by Nadine Droste.

Samuel Richardot had institutional solo exhibitions at Contemporary Art Center La Galerie, Noisy-Le-Sec (2009); Frac Languedoc-Roussillon, Montpellier (2011); Art3, Contemporary Art Space, Valence (2012); Magp Maison des Arts Georges & Claude Pompidou, Cajarc (2013); Les Bains-Douches, Contemporary Art Center, Alençon (2016); group exhibitions at Le Confort Modern (2014), Poitiers; Centre International d’Art et du Paysage, Île de Vassivière, Beaumont-du-Lac; Mrac Musée Regional d'Art Contemporain Languedoc Roussillon, Serignan (2016) among others.

His works are in the following public collections: Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (Mamco), Geneva; Cnap, Fond national d’art contemporain-Ministère de la culture et de la communication, Paris; Frac Languedoc-Roussillon, Montpellier; Frac Limousin, Limoges, Fond municipal de la ville de Vitry-sur-Seine.

Texts about his work have been written by Christian Bernard, Lillian Davies, Theodora Domenech, Marc Geneix, Robert J. Hughes, David Lewis, Simone Menegoi, Benjamin Thorel.



His upcoming projects include a solo exhibition at Fondation Ricard, Paris, in November 2017.

