Galerie Gabriele Senn

Kathi Hofer: Neorealismo

Opening 06.05.2017, 11am - 2pm



Mike: The Hollywood era of the movies is actually the one that started the ‘Buscadero’ holsters which is, like, this holster here.

Kathi: Oh!

Brent: The “drop holster.”

Kathi: What’s so special about it?

Brent: Well, it hooks on to the bottom so that the firearm is right by my hand. It’s for quick draw.

Lobo: They wore those in the 20th century, actually. But these here were, like, pretty much all over the West from the 1870s to the 1880s.

Mike: A lot of times in the Old West cowboys didn’t have holsters. Many of them couldn’t afford it. So, you would see a gun stuck in a guy’s, you know…

Renee: Pants!

Mike: And by that you could tell that he really wasn’t an outlaw, he was usually a ranch hand out in the woods where he wasn’t making any money. But he had to have a gun out there to kill rattle snakes or bears, or whatever came by. But that’s the difference between the two holsters: This is more, let’s just say --

Renee: Period correct!

Mike: Yeah, period correct. I don’t wanna say it’s better or anything. It’s just period correct; whereas this came in with the movies. And it came in 19…. I think they came in in about the early 1900s.

Brent: I’ve got both styles.





Excerpt from a conversation with the Villains of Yesteryear, recorded on August 21, 2016



Ausschnitt aus einem Gespräch mit den Villains of Yesteryear vom 21. August 2016, Originalzitat