Zine Jamboree

If you're into zines, comics, risography, illustrated pamphlets, hand-made booklets, tiny books and more, swing by Mo.ë on the 6th of May to dive into Vienna's thriving DIY-publishing scene and discover intricate print-based wonders and oddities!



With: Mass Control Superviolence, Mixer Comics, Christophe Schwartz's Travelling Comic Museum, TETRA, Franz the lonely Austrionaut, Dominik Pfeffer, Kabinett, PIROL, Jasmin Rehrmbacher, Taumatropo Libros, Ana Castro, Erik Norden, Eju Press, Eugenio Belgrado, Valentina Zavoli,

marianne_killerpfanne, David Mathews, Tisch 14, Markus Dressler, Almut Hahn, Steve Reeder



Im Rahmen von AVA & BASTL Ritual Groove: Live / DJs / Workshops / Silent Disco