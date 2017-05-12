Sekula beyond Sekula: Unfolding Containers & Screening

Führung durch den Nordwestbahnhof



Im Rahmen unseres zu aktuellen Projektes Stadt in Bewegung. Zum Abschied eines Logistikareals laden wir Eurch zu einer Führung durch unser Projektareal am Nordwestbahnhof ein, die dieses im Kontext der Arbeit des Künstlers Allan Sekula über globale Logistik betrachtet.

Seine Ausstellung in der TBA21 im Augarten geht diese Woche zu Ende.



TBA21, in cooperation with Tracing Spaces, hosts a series of special guided tours discussing global logistic infrastructures and the pivotal role they have played in anthropogenic transformation. The tour will integrate Allan Sekula’s documentary work and research with a walk-through the infrastructure, architecture, and history of the adjacent logistical area at Nordwestbahnhof. Meeting point is the front entrance of TBA21-Augarten, Scherzergasse 1a, 1020 Vienna





Films by Lisa Rave and Ben Russel



Lisa Rave

Europium, 2014. 30 min.



Lisa Rave’s Europium (2014) draws connections between Papua New Guinea’s colonial past and fetish cult, the planned, high-tech excavation of raw materials, and everyday consumer goods. The film weaves its individual images and narrative around europium, a rare chemical element. Europium is a ductile metal whose hardness is similar to that of lead, but it’s not found in nature as a free element, it needs to be extracted from many minerals, which contain it, namely bastnäsite, monazite, xenotime or loparite. Named after the European continent, the material is from the Bismarck Sea to ensure brilliant color images on smartphone displays and other flat screens.



Ben Russell

Let Us Persevere in What We Have Resolved Before We Forget, 2014. 20 min.



Let Us Persevere In What We Have Resolved Before We Forget is the first in a trilogy by Ben Russell that also includes the works Atlantis (2014) and Greetings to The Ancestors (2015). The film is set in the Pacific island of Tanna in Vanuatu, know for being the epicenter of the John Frum cargo cult. The first wave of the John Frum movement was a means to escape from what was known as Tanna Law, imposed by the Presbyterians in early decades of the twentieth century until World War II. Many Tanna Islanders had moved from their traditional villages to the coast, where they were victim to repressive religious practices designed to erase their culture. The first John appeared at night as a spirit at a place called Green Point and told the people to return to their traditional life.



Twisting the conventions of ethnographic cinema, Ben Russel’s film combines fragments from Samuel Beckett’s play Waiting for Godot, in which two characters, Vladimir and Estragon, wait for the arrival of someone called Godot who never arrives, with the prophecies of John Frum.





Sekula beyond Sekula is a program of artists’ films dedicated to the outstanding figure of Allan Sekula and his relation to the sea. It aims at bringing to light the extreme relevance of Sekula’s legacy by exploring how his interests and language have been transmitted, appropriated and further expanded by several generations of visual artists.



Sekula beyond Sekula presents an extensive series of recent films made by contemporary artists whose overall practice was informed by Allan Sekula’s thinking or who made particular works that meet, overlap, complicate and updates Sekula’s concerns and gaze.



Responding to the oceanic focus of the exhibition Allan Sekula: OKEANOS the film selection explores artistic approaches to the oceans and to the notion of liquidity. It presents a series of works that depict and critically analyse economical, social and geopolitical contexts that take place at the sea or that use water in a metaphorical, symbolical means to discuss neo-liberal economics, international trade and financial schemes within the context of late capitalism.