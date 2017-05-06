Small Forms Sessions: Fischer/Loibner/Hausch/Castro Pinto

smallforms sessions



a professional and creative way to emphasize contemporary artists,

whose music requires an attitude of listening.



we take one day to record in place a short work that will be published as an EP and in the evening we open the doors for a live presentation.



production, creativity and social exchange.



06.05.17

Doors 19:00



Michael Fischer (violin / saxophone) + Bernhard Loibner (modular synths) + Clemens Hausch (ppooll, artificial spaces) + João Castro Pinto (laptop)



The music of this quartet is as diverse as its musicians, one can expect animprovised music concert composed by elements of electronic and electroacoustic origin in articulation with instrumental sounds. Dialogues between the musicians will melt into textures and musical gestures will specify the individual approaches of each composer.

Harsh drones, soundscapes (of urban and wild origins), electronic soundwaves and instrumental sounds will be interspersed with silence and stillness, towards an active listening practice, an excellent opportunity to collectively experience multiple potentialities of musical concrescence and diverse figurations of silence.



supported by SKE

www.ske-fonds.at