Towards a Quantum Literacy: Spectral Sovereignty, Citizenship, Personhood, in a Digital World
04.05.2017 9:15h
TU Wien
The Ethics of Coding: THE Human Algorithmic CONDITION
Project Introduction: Felicity Colman
Kingston University London | Director of Research Programmes, Professor of Film and Media Arts
How to »address« data?
Antoinette Rouvroy
Université de Namur | Sen. researcher Centre de Recherche, Information, Droit et Société
Money as the Currency of Thought
Philippe Morel
ENSA Paris-Malaquais | Ass. Professor of Architecture, Co-founder Digital Knowledge Department
Price Writing
Elie Ayache
ITO 33 Paris, products and services to the financial industry | Co-founder & CEO
Genericness, Knowledge, Time
Anne-Françoise Schmid
INSA Lyon | Ass. Prof. of Epistemology and Philosophy
