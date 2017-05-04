Towards a Quantum Literacy: Spectral Sovereignty, Citizenship, Personhood, in a Digital World

The Ethics of Coding: THE Human Algorithmic CONDITION

Project Introduction: Felicity Colman

Kingston University London | Director of Research Programmes, Professor of Film and Media Arts



How to »address« data?

Antoinette Rouvroy

Université de Namur | Sen. researcher Centre de Recherche, Information, Droit et Société



Money as the Currency of Thought

Philippe Morel

ENSA Paris-Malaquais | Ass. Professor of Architecture, Co-founder Digital Knowledge Department



Price Writing

Elie Ayache

ITO 33 Paris, products and services to the financial industry | Co-founder & CEO



Genericness, Knowledge, Time

Anne-Françoise Schmid

INSA Lyon | Ass. Prof. of Epistemology and Philosophy