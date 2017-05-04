Erste Foundation

Inside Out: Critical Artistic Discourses Concerning Institutions

Presentation of the reader “Inside Out: Critical Artistic Discourses Concerning Institutions” and presentation of the research and exhibition project “Inside Out” about the impact of transformation on contemporary visual art institutions in Eastern Europe.



Thursday, 4 May, 6 pm

Am Belvedere 1, 1100 Vienna

We are located at Erste Campus on the ground floor of section F. The entrance (orange porch, Arsenalstraße) is opposite the D tram stop.



With Alenka Gregorič (co-initiator and co-editor of the project with Suzana Milevska; Artistic Director of the City Art Gallery Ljubljana and CC Tobacco 001 /MGML, Ljubljana) and Vít Havránek (member of the research team and contributor to the reader; director tranzit.cz, Prague).



The reader “Inside Out: Critical Artistic Discourses Concerning Institutions” is the result of the long-term research project “Inside Out”. The project initiators Alenka Gregorič and Suzana Milevska are the co-editors of this publication which is mapping relations of various artistic practices with institutional policies in Eastern Europe. The project “Inside Out” consisted of two exhibitions, a conference and two publications. The first exhibition – titled Inside Out – Not So White Cube – took place at the City Art Gallery Ljubljana in September of 2015 and the second exhibition – titled Upside Down: Hosting the Critique – was organized with Museum of Contemporary Art in Belgrade in June of 2016.



Alenka Gregorič and Vít Havránek will briefly introduce the reader as well as both exhibitions. The presentation will be in the form of a dialog between Gregorič and Havranek about a selected group of artists and their works which were presented in the frame of the “Inside Out“ project. Artists selected for the dialogue include: Stano Filko, Goran Đorđević, Flaka Haliti, Sanja Iveković, Dalibor Martinis, Ivan Moudov and Tamás St.Auby. The presented art practices have one thing in common – they all directly relate to (and depend upon) the institutional relations between museums, galleries exhibitions, collections etc. They show strategies of rejection, abolishment, utopian visions, comic alternatives or appropriations that these individuals and artistic collectives have used to deal with art institutions in the Central and Eastern Europe.