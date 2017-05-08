Justice, Hohenstaufengasse 9, 1010 Wien

DoboDobo

08.05.2017 19:30h



mit

Stephan Bauer

Katharina Höglinger

Ernst Yohji Jäger

Wolfgang Matuschek

???





Hey DOBODOBO,

How are you doing ? I hope you solved that issue you had with the mold and the rats.

Ive been doing ok since the last time we saw each other.

Haha you were so hyped about those rubbel-lose, are you still buying them?

Did you win something?

There was a rumour that u got in to hospital because of a fight you picked with some asshole for making a joke about.. well you know. Hope you are fine now and that you know they are just stupid dickheads.

I really miss your shaky stare and your shrieky voice.

I often dream that we are sitting on the buckets in front of your shack and smoke some of your wonderful plants while you would sing with the frogs and i would just listen and look at the stars like nothing had happened.

I wake up with the slight muddy scent that i loved so much.

Its so sentimental but on these mornings reality feels so hollow and i cant help but wish to be sleeping forever.

Some times I think for a short moment it would be better I forget about you and the times we shared.

I know , its horrible and stupid, but it feels like I could finally move on then.

Anyway... spring is coming late this year but I already ate some icecream outside.

Marvin is doing better too he got a job at a wigfactory.

I can't see him so often anymore though, hes quite busy. And somehow we also don't know what to talk about besides the old times.

I don't know how you are feeling about this, maybe its just me that can't get his shit together and everybody is moving on.

Maybe this should be my last letter to you.