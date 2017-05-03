Imposteurs (a performed publication)

Fotocredits: Annie Vigier & Franck Apertet (les gens d’Uterpan), Imposteurs - performed publication, Design: Vier5, publication CAC Brétigny, Photo: Steeve Beckouet, Courtesy: Salle Principale, Paris

Annie Vigier & Franck Apertet

(les gens d’Uterpan)



Imposteurs is a monographic treaty that provides an interpretation and an experience of the works produced between January 2005 and September 2012 by the choreographers Annie Vigier and Franck Apertet (les gens d’Uterpan)



Printed on one continuous piece of fabric that measures 260 x 305 cm, this publication gives access to a number of mechanisms related to the pieces that have been created. It provides critical commentaries and notes written by various authors, players and witnesses in the fields of dance and the fine arts, as well as elements related to the work process and to the organisation of the company les gens d’Uterpan. The iconographic dimension of the publication is accessible by directly contacting the choreographers. They will propose a meeting in person with th e acquirer of the edition during which they will complete the contents, for that person only. The reader may consult the publication as is or make an appointment with the choreographers. If the acquirer is a company or institution, the conditions are maintained in an audience format.



The sale price of one copy, which is not the same for an individual or an organization, includes the performed monograph. The price may differ depending of the value of the edition and the evolution of the art market.



Authors: Pierre Bal-Blanc, Cis Bierinckx, Rosita Boisseau, Mari-Mai Corbel, Thibaud Croisy, Rhea Dall, Fabien Dehasseler, Sophie Demeyer, Vanessa Desclaux, Lou Forster, Thomas Hahn, Claire Lahuerta, Marc Lenot, Christophe Martin, Gérard Mayen, Ji Yoon Moon, Philippe Noisette, Sandra Patron, Cédric Schönwald, Judith Souriau, Philippe Verrièle







Design VIER5



Box: 39,5 x 31,5 x 5 cm Silkscreen on cardboard: Kistenpappe 1.060 gr/m2

Folded printed black and white piece of fabric 260 x 305 cm



First publication of 40 copies, 20 copies French / 20 copies English, with ISBN number.

Where to find copies of Imposteurs:

n°1 Projet Phalanstère - CAC Brétigny

n°2 Médiathèque du Centre national de la danse, Pantin

n°3 et n°4 Centre national des arts plastiques, Paris

n°5 Private collection, Brussels

n°6 Museum Angewandte Kunst, Frankfurt/Main, acquired

with funds of the Ludwig-Pfungst-Museums-Stiftung





Previous activations:

n°3 Palais de Tokyo, Paris, France

February 13th-March 2nd 2014

Des choses en moins, des choses en plus - Une exposition inédite autour des collections protocolaires et relationnelles du Centre national des arts plastiques



Curators: Sébastien Faucon, Agnès Violeau



Copy n°1

CAC Brétigny, Brétigny-sur-Orge, France

April 21st 2013

Curator: Pierre Bal-Blanc





Previous exhibition:

Artist Copy

Museumcultuur Strombeek/Gent, Cultuurcentrum Strombeek Grimbergen, Belgium

October 3rd-December 13th 2015 MER. Station 17: A New Spirit in Booking Commissaire: Luc Derycke







