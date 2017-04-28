« zurück
Accordia Schallplattenclub #48
28.04.2017 21:00h
rhiz
rhiz
ACCORDIA - 1. Österreichischer Schallplattenclub #48- “The Angels Listened In” – Live: FICKTON JOHNNIES (A)
Weltpremiere!!
Erstes Konzert der FICKTON JOHNNIES!!
Gerhard Potuznik (Effekte)
Philipp Quehenberger (Keyboards)
Tex Rubinowitz (Vocals)
DJs: Tex Rubinowitz & Al Bird Dirt
(Doo-Dah-, Doo-Wah-, Doo-Wop-Special)
Eintritt frei.
