Accordia Schallplattenclub #48
28.04.2017 21:00h
rhiz
ACCORDIA - 1. Österreichischer Schallplattenclub #48- “The Angels Listened In” – Live: FICKTON JOHNNIES (A)

Weltpremiere!!
Erstes Konzert der FICKTON JOHNNIES!!
Gerhard Potuznik (Effekte)
Philipp Quehenberger (Keyboards)
Tex Rubinowitz (Vocals)

DJs: Tex Rubinowitz & Al Bird Dirt
(Doo-Dah-, Doo-Wah-, Doo-Wop-Special)

Eintritt frei.
 
 
rhiz
Gürtelbogen 37
1080,Wien (AUT)
http://rhiz.org/

