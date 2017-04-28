Word of Daucus, World of Doubt

a new performance by Nicholas Hoffman



1 oz. vodka

3 oz. carrot juice, freshly squeezed if possible

1 oz. organic apple juice

2 thin slices of fresh ginger

Lime wheel garnish



To make “Word of Daucus”, muddle the ginger slices in the bottom of a shaker glass. Add the remaining ingredients. Shake well for approximately 10 seconds then pour over ice. Garnish with lime wheel and a large dollop of suspicion about the world you live in.