Word of Daucus, World of Doubt
28.04.2017 20:00h
Mauve
a new performance by Nicholas Hoffman

1 oz. vodka
3 oz. carrot juice, freshly squeezed if possible
1 oz. organic apple juice
2 thin slices of fresh ginger
Lime wheel garnish

To make “Word of Daucus”, muddle the ginger slices in the bottom of a shaker glass. Add the remaining ingredients. Shake well for approximately 10 seconds then pour over ice. Garnish with lime wheel and a large dollop of suspicion about the world you live in.
 
 
Löwengasse 18
1030,Wien (Österreich)
http://www.mauve-vienna.com/aktuell/

