Critical Matters: Daniel Richter

Fotocredits: Daniel Richter, Tarifa, 2001. Collection Ken and Helen Rowe. London @ Bildrecht, Wien 2017

Join us to discuss the exhibition: Daniel Richter: Lonely Old Slogans

(February 3 – June 5, 2017)



Critical Matters is a platform for art criticism in Vienna. By analyzing current exhibitions in diverse venues and engaging in a live debate, an alternating group of participants addresses the parameters and conditions for the critique of contemporary art in the local context and opens different avenues for critical dialogue.



Participants:

Noit Banai, Art Historian and Art Critic, University of Vienna

Wolfgang Breuer, Artist, Vienna

Eva Kernbauer, Art Historian, University of Applied Arts, Vienna

Wolfram Pichler, Art Historian, University of Vienna



Registration via email: v.stoyanova@21erhaus.at

Meeting point: Cash desk, 21er Haus, Arsenalstraße 1, 1030 Vienna