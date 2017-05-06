x
Protex - Thilo Jenssen, Marek Kochanowicz, Shell Unset
06.05.2017 11:00h
Charim Events
Eröffnung/Opening:
Samstag/Saturday, 06. Mai 2017, 11 Uhr / 11 a.m.

To appreciate society and all those whom serve their purpose, is rational.
Acknowledge constraints,
for the honourable sake of stability.

To face it without any stance,
just to break it,
for the natural pleasure of repairing.

 
 
Schleifmühlgasse 1
1040,Wien (Österreich)
http://www.charimgalerie.at/events.htm

