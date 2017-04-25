Semper Depot

Artist talk by Dante Buu

Fotocredits: Dante Buu, A Portrait of My Parents (Summer), 2014. Performance Gallery Java Sarajevo, photo by Mario Klein

IBK



Organized by Marina Grzinic, Post Conceptual Study Program (IBK).



In the work 5th Season, 2014–2016, Dante Buu traces the idea of female labour and its value throughout time as well as the life and death of dowry in Montenegro, with a focus on the region of Sandžak. This is done through the personal stories of women in Dante Buu’s family, his mother, her three sisters and their mother (Buu’s grandmother). Along with other handmade objects, a very important element of the dowry was the gobelins to decorate the walls of the house where the young bride will live after marriage. Buu’s process has led him to create four unique handmade embroidery pieces, based on Wiehler’s Four Seasons Gobelins, in various dimensions and materials.



CV: Dante Buu was born in Rožaje, Montenegro. Rooted in intimacy, his work addresses the brutal sociocultural environment and omnipresent alienation in society through a variety of media. Gender roles, identities, sex and stereotypes set by the mechanisms of power are questioned and deconstructed in order to express intimate quests of resistance and subversion and how they extend from private to public and beyond. Solo projects (selection): Museum of Literature and Performing Arts of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sarajevo (2017); public intervention in Berlin (2016); public project in Graz (2016).



The presentation is possible thanks to the Artists-in-Residence program of the Austrian Federal Chancellery and KulturKontakt Austria.