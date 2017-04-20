Heartbeat. A Yoga Symphony Mixtape

Fotocredits: Stefanie Honeder, Heartbeat. A Yoga Symphony Mixtape, Books On Demand, 2015

Lecture and discussion with Stefanie Honeder (in English)



Im Rahmen der Veranstaltungsreihe Donnerstags in der Bibliothek der Universitätsbibliothek der Akademie der bildenden Künste Wien



There are still wars in the name of religion. The quest of a spiritual basis has always been a need for humans throughout evolution. Who embodies power, (mis)uses power in the name of being more or less spiritually advanced and (mis)uses a spiritual concept and rituals to claim what is true? It is not only these questions that motivated Stefanie Honeder to write a book to inquire and motivate people to find their own guidance and trust their own “masterteacher and heartbeat”. Heartbeat. A Yoga Symphony Mixtape is a modern interpretation of yoga philosophy and shall motivate the reader to live a creative and peaceful life in a world where old paradigms are not working out anymore, to find new answers and solutions for the now and the future. As the foreword says „...dedicated to the art of creating something from nothing...“



Stefanie Honeder is an artist and yoga teacher. She studied Fine Arts at the Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna from 2005 until 2010. By 2009 she was attending the Bezalel Academy of Arts & Design in Jerusalem. She sees art as a transformative tool. In 2015 she published the Yoga book Heartbeat. A Yoga Symphony Mixtape