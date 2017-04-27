x
Feedback 4th Edition - 27.4.
27.04.2017 15:00h
Tanzquartier Wien
TANZQUARTIER WIEN / brut Wien
FEEDBACK 4th edition
MO 24. APRIL – 27. APRIL

Plattform des aktuellen Tanz- und Performancegeschehens Österreichs aus Perspektive des Tanzquartier Wien und brut Wien


PROGRAMM


DO 27. APRIL

PAUL WENNINGER
Trespass, Uncanney Valley, Dead Reckoning
Film Screening + Talk
15.00 h in TQW / Studios
__________

SÖÖT / ZEYRINGER
lonely lonley
16.00 h in TQW / Studios
__________

PETER STAMER + FRANK WILLENS
On Truth and Lie in an Extra-Moral Sense
18.30 h in Kunsthistorisches Museum / Neue Burg - Jagdplateau, Eingang Heldenplatz
__________

MICHIKAZU MATSUNE
Dance, if you want to enter my country!
20.00 h in brut Wien
__________

DORIS UHLICH
Boom Bodies
22.00 h in TQW / Halle G
__________

LA BOUM FINALE —
Acht Jahre Künstlerische Leitung Walter Heun & Team
im Anschluß an die Vorstellung
in TQW / Halle G

Moderation: eSeL
 
 
Tanzquartier Wien
Museumsplatz 1
1070,Wien (AUT)
http://tqw.at

