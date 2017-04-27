« zurück
Feedback 4th Edition - 27.4.
27.04.2017 15:00h
Tanzquartier Wien
Tanzquartier Wien
TANZQUARTIER WIEN / brut Wien
FEEDBACK 4th edition
MO 24. APRIL – 27. APRIL
Plattform des aktuellen Tanz- und Performancegeschehens Österreichs aus Perspektive des Tanzquartier Wien und brut Wien
PROGRAMM
DO 27. APRIL
PAUL WENNINGER
Trespass, Uncanney Valley, Dead Reckoning
Film Screening + Talk
15.00 h in TQW / Studios
__________
SÖÖT / ZEYRINGER
lonely lonley
16.00 h in TQW / Studios
__________
PETER STAMER + FRANK WILLENS
On Truth and Lie in an Extra-Moral Sense
18.30 h in Kunsthistorisches Museum / Neue Burg - Jagdplateau, Eingang Heldenplatz
__________
MICHIKAZU MATSUNE
Dance, if you want to enter my country!
20.00 h in brut Wien
__________
DORIS UHLICH
Boom Bodies
22.00 h in TQW / Halle G
__________
LA BOUM FINALE —
Acht Jahre Künstlerische Leitung Walter Heun & Team
im Anschluß an die Vorstellung
in TQW / Halle G
Moderation: eSeL
