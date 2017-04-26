« zurück
Feedback 4th Edition - 26.4.
26.04.2017 15:00h
Tanzquartier Wien
Tanzquartier Wien
TANZQUARTIER WIEN / brut Wien
FEEDBACK 4th edition
MO 24. APRIL – 27. APRIL
Plattform des aktuellen Tanz- und Performancegeschehens Österreichs aus Perspektive des Tanzquartier Wien und brut Wien
PROGRAMM
MI 26. APRIL
ALEX BAILEY + KRÕÕT JUURAK
Performances for Pets
Präsentation
15.00 h in TQW / Studios
__________
SÖÖT / ZEYRINGER
lonely lonely
16.00 h in TQW / Studios
__________
PHILIPP GEHMACHER
Die Dinge der Welt
18.30 h in Leopold Museum
__________
IAN KALER
o.T. | (Incipient Futures)
20.00 h + 22.00 h in TQW / Halle G
__________
NAVARIDAS & DEUTINGER
Queen of Hearts
20.00 h + 22.00 h in brut Wien
