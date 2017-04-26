Feedback 4th Edition - 26.4.

TANZQUARTIER WIEN / brut Wien

FEEDBACK 4th edition

MO 24. APRIL – 27. APRIL



Plattform des aktuellen Tanz- und Performancegeschehens Österreichs aus Perspektive des Tanzquartier Wien und brut Wien





PROGRAMM



MI 26. APRIL



ALEX BAILEY + KRÕÕT JUURAK

Performances for Pets

Präsentation

15.00 h in TQW / Studios

SÖÖT / ZEYRINGER

lonely lonely

16.00 h in TQW / Studios

PHILIPP GEHMACHER

Die Dinge der Welt

18.30 h in Leopold Museum

IAN KALER

o.T. | (Incipient Futures)

20.00 h + 22.00 h in TQW / Halle G

NAVARIDAS & DEUTINGER

Queen of Hearts

20.00 h + 22.00 h in brut Wien