TERMINDETAILS
Feedback 4th Edition - 26.4.
26.04.2017 15:00h
Tanzquartier Wien
FEEDBACK 4th edition
MO 24. APRIL – 27. APRIL

Plattform des aktuellen Tanz- und Performancegeschehens Österreichs aus Perspektive des Tanzquartier Wien und brut Wien


PROGRAMM

MI 26. APRIL

ALEX BAILEY + KRÕÕT JUURAK
Performances for Pets
Präsentation
15.00 h in TQW / Studios
__________

SÖÖT / ZEYRINGER
lonely lonely
16.00 h in TQW / Studios
__________

PHILIPP GEHMACHER
Die Dinge der Welt
18.30 h in Leopold Museum
__________

IAN KALER
o.T. | (Incipient Futures)
20.00 h + 22.00 h in TQW / Halle G
__________

NAVARIDAS & DEUTINGER
Queen of Hearts
20.00 h + 22.00 h in brut Wien
 
 
Tanzquartier Wien
Museumsplatz 1
1070,Wien (AUT)
http://tqw.at

