Feedback 4th Edition - 25.4.
25.04.2017 14:00h
Tanzquartier Wien
Tanzquartier Wien
TANZQUARTIER WIEN / brut Wien
FEEDBACK 4th edition
MO 24. APRIL – 27. APRIL
Plattform des aktuellen Tanz- und Performancegeschehens Österreichs aus Perspektive des Tanzquartier Wien und brut Wien
PROGRAMM
DI 25. APRIL
CIE. WILLI DORNER
one
14.00 h in TQW / Studios
__________
ALEX BAILEY + KRÕÕT JUURAK
Performances for Pets
Präsentation
15.00 h in TQW / Studios
__________
ROTRAUD KERN
where we meet, vol. 1
16.00 h in TQW / Studios
__________
CIE. WILLI DORNER
one
18.30 h in TQW / Studios
__________
NADAPRODUCTIONS
Dance and Resistance
Endangered Human Movements Vol. 2
20.00 h in TQW / Halle G
__________
MILLI BITTERLI
Der Tausendfüßler (Was bleibt?)
a livelong project
22.00 h in brut Wien
