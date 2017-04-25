x
Feedback 4th Edition - 25.4.
25.04.2017 14:00h
Tanzquartier Wien
Feedback 4th Edition - 25.4.
TANZQUARTIER WIEN / brut Wien
FEEDBACK 4th edition
MO 24. APRIL – 27. APRIL

Plattform des aktuellen Tanz- und Performancegeschehens Österreichs aus Perspektive des Tanzquartier Wien und brut Wien


PROGRAMM


DI 25. APRIL

CIE. WILLI DORNER
one
14.00 h in TQW / Studios
__________

ALEX BAILEY + KRÕÕT JUURAK
Performances for Pets
Präsentation
15.00 h in TQW / Studios
__________

ROTRAUD KERN
where we meet, vol. 1
16.00 h in TQW / Studios
__________

CIE. WILLI DORNER
one
18.30 h in TQW / Studios
__________

NADAPRODUCTIONS
Dance and Resistance
Endangered Human Movements Vol. 2
20.00 h in TQW / Halle G
__________

MILLI BITTERLI
Der Tausendfüßler (Was bleibt?)
a livelong project
22.00 h in brut Wien
 
 
Tanzquartier Wien
Museumsplatz 1
1070,Wien (AUT)
http://tqw.at

