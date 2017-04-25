Feedback 4th Edition - 25.4.

TANZQUARTIER WIEN / brut Wien

FEEDBACK 4th edition

MO 24. APRIL – 27. APRIL



Plattform des aktuellen Tanz- und Performancegeschehens Österreichs aus Perspektive des Tanzquartier Wien und brut Wien





PROGRAMM





DI 25. APRIL



CIE. WILLI DORNER

one

14.00 h in TQW / Studios

__________



ALEX BAILEY + KRÕÕT JUURAK

Performances for Pets

Präsentation

15.00 h in TQW / Studios

__________



ROTRAUD KERN

where we meet, vol. 1

16.00 h in TQW / Studios

__________



CIE. WILLI DORNER

one

18.30 h in TQW / Studios

__________



NADAPRODUCTIONS

Dance and Resistance

Endangered Human Movements Vol. 2

20.00 h in TQW / Halle G

__________



MILLI BITTERLI

Der Tausendfüßler (Was bleibt?)

a livelong project

22.00 h in brut Wien