Galerie Lisa Kandlhofer

Stranger Days

Malte Bruns | Benedikt Hipp | Lindsay Lawson | Pascual Sisto | Julia Weißenberg

curated by Jürgen Dehm



The exhibition Stanger Days is dedicated to the perceptual dispositions in a world that has become porous, where technology has developed a life of its own, images can only be read as vague representations of the factual or phantasmagorical phenomena, and where statements have no longer one distinct reading.

Oddly malformed and disfigured shapes appear within this world. Some bustle about on the canvas in between picturesque gestures, others could have been created digitally. Or are they even the creation of a mad scientist?

Five international artists, all of whom grew up with digital media, are approaching the human sensory system in Stranger Days in different ways.

Fascinating scenarios of the posthumanist condition in the medium of painting are juxtaposed with video works about utopian city designs or large projection of amalgamations of humans and technology. Digital effects, commonly used to enhance a performance or choreography become a trigger as well as a carrier of the aesthetic experience. And also the traditional art historical genre of the still life receives a contemporary update in this exhibition.