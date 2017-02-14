Artcurial Österreich Rudolfsplatz 3 1010 Wien

The Archive Box

14.02.2017 19:00h



Am 14. Februar lädt Caroline Messensee, Direktorin der österr. Dependence, ab

19.00 Uhr zu einem exklusiven Abend in die Wiener Räumlichkeiten am Rudolfsplatz.



Im Rahmen der Vernissage der Ausstellung Marina Faust The Archive Box - 20 Jahre mit Martin Margiela stellt die Journalistin und Autorin Nicole Adler im Gespräch mit Pénélope Blanckaert, Direktorin des Departements für Hermès & Fashion Arts, und Marina Faust die Frage nach dem Wert der Mode als Sammlerobjekt. Weiters wird Pénélope Blanckaert einen Überblick über Vintagemode im Auktionsgeschäft geben



Anmeldung nur mit Einladung!



Marina Faust's Archive Box will be presented at Artcurial from February 15th until March 3rd 2017.



Each Archive Box contains a unique choice of 10 images of her 20-year collaboration with Martin Margiela and is representative of the ensemble of his oeuvre. Marina Faust is the only photographer having worked with Margiela through nearly the whole length of his career as a fashion designer.



Marina Faust is an artist and photographer. She lives in Vienna and Paris.