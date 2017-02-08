Carla Cabanas / Patrícia J. Reis - Intimate archives after media

Intimate archives after media

Act 1: the data



Herzliche Einladung zu / You are cordially invited to participate:



"We need your memories as raw material and as inspiration for our new project. You are kindly invited and encouraged to dig into your intimate archives and select an object/ picture of your preference and bring it to us on the 8th of February. We will collect it, archive it, interpret it, process it, translate it and give it back to you on the 2nd of March. Your privacy is important to us. We promise to take good care of your things and we won't do anything that might be considered "naughty". We look after your data and won't sell it or share it around."



Join artists Carla Cabanas and Patrícia J. Reis for the participative evening – as part of research for their collaborative project which second act will be presented at Schneiderei on 2nd of March 2017.