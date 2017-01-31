« zurück
Moritz M. Polansky: schmelz berg werk
31.01.2017 17:00h
Kunstraum am Schauplatz
Kunstraum am Schauplatz
schmelz berg werk
moritz m. polansky
transforming sculptures & sound performance
opening 31/01/2017 17 Uhr
17:17 - 31/01 Tobi Binär
18:18 - 10/02 Paul Chivers (RAMJAC/UK)
19:19 - 17/02 Nino Stelzl
20:20 - 24/02 Michael Strohmann
closing 24/02/2106 24 Uhr
Besichtigung während der performances oder nach Vereinbarung
Kunstraum am Schauplatz
1020 Wien, Praterstraße 42
www.artfoundation.at
www.holeinblack.org
moritz m. polansky
transforming sculptures & sound performance
opening 31/01/2017 17 Uhr
17:17 - 31/01 Tobi Binär
18:18 - 10/02 Paul Chivers (RAMJAC/UK)
19:19 - 17/02 Nino Stelzl
20:20 - 24/02 Michael Strohmann
closing 24/02/2106 24 Uhr
Besichtigung während der performances oder nach Vereinbarung
Kunstraum am Schauplatz
1020 Wien, Praterstraße 42
www.artfoundation.at
www.holeinblack.org
KARTE