Sferics (Berlin, Germany / unbreakmyheart records / without appeal)

In a relentless quest for solemn beauty in sound, Berlin based musician and producer Felix-Florian Tödtloff takes multiple paths. Whether performing solo, experimenting with tape collages, modular synthesis, and interactive visuals or in the black metal group Sun Worship, building a wall of atmospheric noise, his music always aims to push the listener towards a meditative state.

In 2012 Tödtloff started performing under the moniker Sferics, where he creates lush ambient pads on the electric guitar, mixing repetitive figures in the vein of Manuel Göttsching with the texture of Robert Fripp’s famous tape delay lines. Sferics performed in Germany, Spain, Russia, Finland and Israel.



Dino Spiluttini

Vienna-based dronesmith, musician, producer, and visual artist. Also performs with Swan Fangs



"There’s an air of loneliness here that mirrors the kind of work Tim Hecker often produces, where repeating figures amass a great emotional weight as a growing sense of gloom gets worked up around them. Still, Spiluttini is careful not to create too great a distance in his work, ultimately turning his tension into a trance-like state that’s positively inviting." - Pitchfork



