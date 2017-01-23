x
TERMINDETAILS
RSS
« zurück
Data Ocean – Project Presentation on Life in the Post Fact Age
23.01.2017 19:00h
Das T/abor
Data Ocean – Project Presentation on Life in the Post Fact Age
 
Opening Lecture by Dr. Leah Armstrong
Transparency in Design:
From the Age of Enlightenment to the Age of Endarkenment

With Videos, Interventions and Visualisations by:
Andreas Arndt
Florentina Dohlanik
Matthias Garzon
Gabriel Grill
Cosima Gründl
Ljubov Ilieva
Marios Kasiouli
Julian Lietzmann
Christian Mörtl
Cecilia Muneratti
Thomas Musil
Denise Roth
Sophia Silvia Pibal
Johannes Puchleitner
Marie Schamboeck
Daniel Wegerer
Michael Strixner
Nina Winkler
Magdalena Wölz
 
 
x
x
 
Kategorie Flimmer Ratte
Start: 23.01.2017 19:00h
Ende : 23.01.2017, 22:00h
TAGS : Vortrag  Screening  Intervention 

FACEBOOK Seite
x
x
 
Das T/abor
Taborstrasse 51
1020,Wien (AT)
https://salon.io/dastabor/

esel.at
INDEX
ABOUT
KALENDER
BLOG
FOTOS
 
REZEPTION
GAZEBO
 
TERMINE EINTRAGEN
REGISTRIEREN
LOGIN
 
x
NEWSLETTER
x
x