Data Ocean – Project Presentation on Life in the Post Fact Age
23.01.2017 19:00h
Das T/abor
Opening Lecture by Dr. Leah Armstrong
Transparency in Design:
From the Age of Enlightenment to the Age of Endarkenment
With Videos, Interventions and Visualisations by:
Andreas Arndt
Florentina Dohlanik
Matthias Garzon
Gabriel Grill
Cosima Gründl
Ljubov Ilieva
Marios Kasiouli
Julian Lietzmann
Christian Mörtl
Cecilia Muneratti
Thomas Musil
Denise Roth
Sophia Silvia Pibal
Johannes Puchleitner
Marie Schamboeck
Daniel Wegerer
Michael Strixner
Nina Winkler
Magdalena Wölz
