Galerie Michaela Stock

Luminos Percetion, closing event

Fotocredits: Sinisa Labrovic, Flame, 2013, Video performance, Loop, Camera: Boris Cvjetanovic

LUMINOUS PERCEPTION

Patrick Baumüller, Hans Kotter, Sinisa Labrović, Marko Marković, Vlado Martek, Giovanni Morbin, Lilo Nein, Pınar Öğrenci, Peter Riss, Ivan Šuković, Slaven Tolj, Alexander Viscio, Marko Zink



You are cordially invited to join us on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at 6 pm for the official closing reception with the artists.