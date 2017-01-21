Akademie der bildenden Künste Wien

Trans Art Super Sale

An art auction by students of the contextual painting class at the Academy of Fine Arts Vienna. Auctioneer: Dr. Ruby Sircar. Viewing of the works from 3.00 pm at the Aktsaal. The proceeds will be used to realize an international group exhibition organized by students of the class in collaboration with the Californian Institute of Arts (CalArts), Los Angeles. A list of works coming up for auction will be available soon.



Works of the following artists will come under the hammer: Aftab Maher, Alexandru Cosarca, Alfred Morina, Annemarie Arzberger, Danielle Pamp, Florian Aschka, Hagendorfer, Hyeji Nam, Julia Fuchs, Julia Goodman, Julia Zastava, Lora Sophie, Madame Pipistrelle, Marco Gössinger, Philipp Mürling, Rini Mitra, Roberta Lima and Zoe Dewitt.



The Auction will take place at the Aktsaal (Souterrain).