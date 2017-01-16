« zurück
IKA Final Reviews: Winter Term 2016
16.01.2017 10:00h
IKA Univ. für Bildende Kunst
IKA Univ. für Bildende Kunst
BArch_1 First Year | CMT_BArch_3 | HTC_BArch_5
ADP_MArch | ESC_MArch | GLC_MArch
Monday, 16.01.2017
§ 10:00h | R209 | What kind of housing for what kind of city?
BArch 5 Studio: History Theory Criticism | Daniela Herold | Lisa Schmidt-Colinet
§ 10:00h | R207+R208 | Critical Environments lll / Exchange l
MArch Studio: Ecology Sustainability Cultural Heritage | Hannes Stiefel
MArch Studio: Geography Landscapes Cities | Kathrin Aste
Tuesday 17.01.2017
§ 9:00h | R203b | Inhabited Landscape
BArch 1 Studio: Christina Condak | Eva Sommeregger
§ 13:00h | R211a | The Fabric of Place, Six Bus Stops for Sankt Valentin
BArch 3 Studio: Construction | Material | Technology | Michelle Howard | Luciano Parodi
§ 13:00h | R205 | Tools of Imagination II
MArch Studio : Analogue Digital Production | Michael Hansmeyer
ADP_MArch | ESC_MArch | GLC_MArch
Monday, 16.01.2017
§ 10:00h | R209 | What kind of housing for what kind of city?
BArch 5 Studio: History Theory Criticism | Daniela Herold | Lisa Schmidt-Colinet
§ 10:00h | R207+R208 | Critical Environments lll / Exchange l
MArch Studio: Ecology Sustainability Cultural Heritage | Hannes Stiefel
MArch Studio: Geography Landscapes Cities | Kathrin Aste
Tuesday 17.01.2017
§ 9:00h | R203b | Inhabited Landscape
BArch 1 Studio: Christina Condak | Eva Sommeregger
§ 13:00h | R211a | The Fabric of Place, Six Bus Stops for Sankt Valentin
BArch 3 Studio: Construction | Material | Technology | Michelle Howard | Luciano Parodi
§ 13:00h | R205 | Tools of Imagination II
MArch Studio : Analogue Digital Production | Michael Hansmeyer
KARTE