RaumD / Q21

Edible Insects & Novel Food Innovations

The Fulbright Women's Roundtable is excited to invite the general public to a special discussion on "Edible Insects and Novel Food Innovations" with Fulbright alumna and industrial designer Katharina Unger.



The Fulbright Women's Roundable is a networking initiative organized by Fulbright alumnae and supported by Fulbright Austria, the U.S. Embassy Vienna, and the Austrian Fulbright Alumni Association. The talk will be held in Raum D, an event space for Q21 institutions (like Fulbright Austria) in the MQ – MuseumsQuartier Wien.



Mag. Katharina Unger is an alumna of the Fulbright Program and studied Industrial Design and Design for Social Impact both in Europe and the U.S. For her work, she received the Red Dot Award: Product Design, the BraunPrize Sustainability Award, the Bio Art and Design Award (NL), the Core 77 International Design Award, as well as numerous other awards, fellowships and stipends. Katharina is a thought leader in the realm of design for sustainability, food and agricultural innovation. She has worked as a design advisor and consultant in agencies and for her own clients in London, Hong Kong, Vienna, across the USA and Africa. She founded Livin Studio and Livin farms, companies leading in the field of edible insects and novel food innovations: bringing nature closer to the urban consumer than ever before! Photo courtesy of http://www.livinfarms.com/our-story/.



