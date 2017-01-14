Barichgasse 6

Jennifer Gelardo: tu quoque

A sculpture and video piece by Jennifer Gelardo

Opening: January 14th 8 pm



open from Sunday till Tuesday by appointment

write@jennifergelardo.com



we‘re going to play a game and the name of the game is "tu quoque" this game is in the midst of being developed. you‘re an important factor within this process. the game figures are of two kind in shape and of 4 kind in texture. additionally, they are conceived of 15 colors. circular and rectangular, powdery, waxy, oily and dry, scarlet orange, gold, copper and green, black, carmin red, current red, mars violet, as well as peach, rose, white, grey, and dark blue, additionally yellow and purple are the qualities that can be combined. but only under certain circumstances and those are created by me.