Angewandte Innovation Laboratory (AIL)

AIL-Talk: Jeanne Lambin. Meet the Quest: Improv for Transformation

AIL-Talk

Jeanne Lambin

Meet the Quest: Improv for Transformation



This fun, engaging, and wide-ranging interaction will provide an introduction to improvisation and the “improvisational mindset”; discuss how improvisation is being applied in a range of innovative ways; and present an overview of the Quest, one of the newest, freshest, and unique ways to experience the improvisational mindset. Created in the 20th century and reimagined for this one, the Quest is an experiential exercise that combines improvisation, storytelling, and urban exploration. It is a powerful tool to reconnect to the world, be present, pay attention, and see what insights are discovered in the process. Jeanne will discuss how the Quest evolved, how it relates to current popular topics like mindfulness, neuroscience, improvisation, and storytelling; and how it can be used as a tool for insight, and innovation.



Jeanne is a storyteller, writer, educator, performer, and a native of Chicago now based in Hong Kong. In 2014, she left her career in academia and established a small company, Lamb Ink. She has since performed, presented, and conducted workshops and training in the US, Europe, and Asia. Her workshops have been described as “amazing,” “powerful,” and “great fun.” She has also worked as a location scout, tour guide, archaeologist, curator, tarot-card reader, busker, and college professor. She is a board member of the Applied Improvisation Network, a founding member of Improv for Humanity and Instigator-in-Chief of The Quest: Improv for Transformation. Jeanne holds a B.S. in Anthropology from Loyola University of Chicago and an M.S. in Historic Preservation from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC).



www.thequest.rocks