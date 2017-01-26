Angewandte Innovation Laboratory (AIL)

Alternative Exchange: How does design create alternative economies in contemporary culture?

V&A Design Culture Salon in collaboration with the Design History and Theory department, University of Applied Arts Vienna.



From Bit Coin to Time-Banks, the emergence of alternative systems of economic value and exchange represents a profound shift in contemporary culture. But what role has design played in delivering this change and what are the possibilities-and values- for thinking about alternative economics in contemporary design culture?



Panel



Chair Professor Guy Julier, Professor of Design Culture, University of Brighton and V&A / University of Brighton Principle Fellow in Contemporary Design. Author of Economies of Design, (London: Sage 2017).



Professor Alison Clarke, Chair of Design History and Theory, University of Applied Arts Vienna and Director of the Victor J. Papanek Foundation, University of Applied Arts Vienna.



Dr Martina Grünewald, Postdoctoral Researcher in Design History and Theory, University of Applied Arts Vienna.



Matthias Tarasiewicz, Curator, researcher and technology theorist. Project Lead: Artistic Technology Research, University of Applied Arts Vienna.





http://www.designhistorytheory.at/

https://designculturesalon.org/