Kaeshmaesh, Ennsgasse 20, 1020 Wien

Céline Struger: Celebrity Deathmatch
11.01.2017 19:00h
Fotocredits: Céline Struger
Opening 11.1.2017, 19 Uhr
Ausstellungsdauer:
11.1.2017 - 27.1.2017
Öffnungszeiten Kaeshmaesh: MI + FR von 19.00-23.00
-the ultimate adversaries at the long-awaited showdown-
-an endless collision demolition derby of conflicting experiences and materials-
-threatening and provocative visions that are directly leading towards a black hole-
-high vs. low – motion vs. standstill – silence vs. noise – rough vs. smooth – light vs. dark-
-in a life and death struggle, which has never been seen since ancient times-
face your fears and get ready to rumble!
(Text by Reinhard Larcher & Agnes Rameder)
