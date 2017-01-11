Kaeshmaesh, Ennsgasse 20, 1020 Wien

Céline Struger: Celebrity Deathmatch

11.01.2017 19:00h



Fotocredits: Céline Struger

Opening 11.1.2017, 19 Uhr



Ausstellungsdauer:

11.1.2017 - 27.1.2017



Öffnungszeiten Kaeshmaesh: MI + FR von 19.00-23.00



-the ultimate adversaries at the long-awaited showdown-

-an endless collision demolition derby of conflicting experiences and materials-

-threatening and provocative visions that are directly leading towards a black hole-

-high vs. low – motion vs. standstill – silence vs. noise – rough vs. smooth – light vs. dark-

-in a life and death struggle, which has never been seen since ancient times-

face your fears and get ready to rumble!



(Text by Reinhard Larcher & Agnes Rameder)