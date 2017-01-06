Jan Arnold Gallery

Digital Stone Age

Opening Performance: Fr, 6.1.2017, 20h



Digital Stone Age - Artists & Musicians:

Clemens Denk

Voodoo Jürgens

Jan Linke

Mathias Wieder



Digital Stone Age is a small label based in Vienna, that publishes rough comic magazines and lo-fi tapes created by various leftovers. The exhibition shows four artists, four paintings on 140x200 cm canvas evolving from the digital now to the bitter end.



3016 Wien

Aufgewacht von einem kratzenden Rachen, hab schon lange kein

Wasser getrunken. Nur die 20 Coin Flasche zuhause. Ekelhaft. Der Dreck stapelt sich in der Küche. Die Aufladestation trägt schon eine Staubschicht. Die Leute von Net Cleaning sind auch umsonst, jetzt so kurz vor der Transformation in die nicht-stoffliche Welt.



3016 Vienna

Woke up with a dry throat but no water at home. Just the cheap 20 coin bottle. Disgusting. The dishes are piling on the kitchen table. My robots are uncharged for some time now, my arm is useless without power, as is half of my body too. Have to call the guy from the net cleaning company but it does not matter anymore. The transformation to the non-material world will be soon.