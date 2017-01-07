In Love With Film #1 - Distruktur

filmkoop wien is starting the year by inviting the Berlin-based filmmakers Melissa Dullius and Gustavo Jahn aka Distruktur to celebrate our love to analog film. Join us for the upcoming events that include a film screening at Blickle Kino, a workshop for handmade 16mm color film processing and an audiovisual performance at the filmkoop wien's microcinema:



www.distruktur.com



Program:



2 x 16mm, Color / B&W, Live sounds, 10-12min

Navigation is a rock concert accompanied by a flow of images. All footage was shot on 16mm and hand processed and printed by Distruktur at LaborBerin e.V. A ship that navigates over a sea of shapes, colors and textures- a moving body.





Filme de Pedra

1 x 16mm, B&W, Live sounds, 20-25 min



"... Jahn and Dullius are transformed into a band: a guitar, a synthesizer, vocals and a tape recorder make up the soundtrack to interpret this film about the mythical dimension of stones; a performance in which, they say, we will be able to hear the stones’ voice." - (S8) – Festival de Cinema Periférico (A Corunã, Spain)





18.00: Open door

19.00: Performance start